Calculating deer population not essential to culling process according to National Management Strategy



Getting a figure on the deer population is not as crucial as some may believe in the culling process.

That’s according to Michael Keegan, the FRS Co-Op Deer Management Program manager.

It’s as efforts are underway to establish a National Deer Management Strategy, which will see the formation of local management groups in hotspot areas.

In West Donegal in particular, road traffic collisions caused by the animals are frequent, and farmers have also found them on their land.

Mr. Keegan told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show that efforts to calculate the total population are simply not worth the money: