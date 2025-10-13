Don’t mull it over, just report – Relaunch of Donegal’s Divisional Coastal Watch to combat drug smuggling

The relaunch of Donegal’s Divisional Coastal Watch maritime initiative took place this afternoon in Killybegs.

The multi-agency program, between Revenue, an Garda Síochana, and the Irish Naval Service, aims to prevent the importation of illegal drugs into Ireland, primarily from South America.

Organised crime groups use a drop-off system, where a mother vessel will toss concealed packages containing drugs overboard at a decided location, where a daughter vessel will collect the packages to bring them to shore.

Appeals were made to coastal communities, particularly those who work at sea, to report suspicious activities immediately.

Tom Talbot, the Head of Investigations, Prosecutions and Frontier Management Division in Revenue’s Customs Service, says timing is crucial in these cases: