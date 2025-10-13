Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kevin McHugh to take positives from Kerry draw but once again questions the penalty decision

Finn Harps are one game from rounding off the season, that will be this Friday at home to UCD.

The Ballybofey side go into the tie after a 1-1 draw on Monday night with Kerry at Finn Park.

Shaunie Bradley’s first goal for the club ment Harps took a share of the spoils.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh told Diarmaid Doherty there are lots of positives from the result but there is still lots of things which have to be addressed for next season.

McHugh is due to meet the board in the coming weeks to plan out for the next campaign which will include new additions.

After Monday’s game with Kerry, he also once again questioned another penalty decision by officials:

Top Stories

20251013_144100
News, Top Stories

Don’t mull it over, just report – Relaunch of Donegal’s Divisional Coastal Watch to combat drug smuggling

13 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Monday October 13th

13 October 2025
128833
News, Top Stories

Search ongoing for man missing in the River Foyle

13 October 2025
lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
