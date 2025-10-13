Kevin McHugh to take positives from Kerry draw but once again questions the penalty decision

Finn Harps are one game from rounding off the season, that will be this Friday at home to UCD.

The Ballybofey side go into the tie after a 1-1 draw on Monday night with Kerry at Finn Park.

Shaunie Bradley’s first goal for the club ment Harps took a share of the spoils.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh told Diarmaid Doherty there are lots of positives from the result but there is still lots of things which have to be addressed for next season.

McHugh is due to meet the board in the coming weeks to plan out for the next campaign which will include new additions.

After Monday’s game with Kerry, he also once again questioned another penalty decision by officials: