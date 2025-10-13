Motorcyclist hospitalised following crash near Dunfanaghy

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a crash near Dunfanaghy yesterday morning.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 11:20a.m.
Gardai say the man in his 50s was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.
