Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

A motorist has been arrested in the Burnfoot area following a Garda chase.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a driver failed to stop at a crime checkpoint in the village.

A stinger device was subsequently deployed, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

The motorist was found to be 5 times over the drink driving limit, their car was seized and they are due to appear in court charged with a number of offences.

Gardai are again, warning drivers to never take risks when it comes to road safety and to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.