Overfishing by non-EU coastal states is endangering future of mackerel stocks – IFPO’s Aodh O’Donnell

The Irish fishing industry has welcomed a warning from global seafood buyers and retailers, confirming overfishing by non-EU coastal states has pushed mackerel to the brink of collapse.

The North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy Group (NAPA) said that over a million tonnes of mackerel have been caught above scientific advice over the past five years and have warned that the stock’s survival depends on the immediate action to end chronic overfishing.

Aodh O’Donnell is Chief Executive of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation.

He says Norway, the Faroe, Iceland and the Russian Federation have ignored the science and endangered the future of mackerel: