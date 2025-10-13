Public urged to fireproof large appliances after dishwasher caught alight



The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says people should keep a fire blanket and extinguisher within proximity of their large home appliances.

It comes as Highland Radio presenter Ann-Marie McDevitt told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon of her dishwasher catching fire in a matter of minutes while she was standing beside it.

Cllr Paul Canning says when installing a kitchen, fireproofing should be a part of the design.

Cllr Canning says while it won’t stop the fire, it will buy more time: