Public urged to fireproof large appliances after dishwasher caught alight


The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says people should keep a fire blanket and extinguisher within proximity of their large home appliances.

It comes as Highland Radio presenter Ann-Marie McDevitt told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon of her dishwasher catching fire in a matter of minutes while she was standing beside it.

Cllr Paul Canning says when installing a kitchen, fireproofing should be a part of the design.

Cllr Canning says while it won’t stop the fire, it will buy more time:

lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
565126790_1136270635352676_8945921446468942666_n
News

Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

13 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2025
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio

Green-Schools 'understands' not everyone can walk to school

13 October 2025
