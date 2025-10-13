Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
We don’t make things easy – Finnbarr Roarty & Leo McLoone on Naomh Conaill’s title success

Naomh Conaill Captain John O’Malley lifts the Dr Maguire Cup.

No doubt the celebrations will be in full swing in Naomh Conaill today after Sunday’s come from behind win against Gaoth Dobhair to take an eighth Donegal Senior Football Championship title.

The Glenties/Fintown men were seven down at half time but a Shea Malone two pointer forced extra time and a Max Campbell goal set up another title success for Martin Regan’s men.

Finbarr Roarty was the TG4 Man of the Match and told Highland’s Pauric Hilferty it’s a dream come true to win with the club:

Leo McLoone, along with Brendan McDyer, Anthony Thompson and Eoin Wade now have eight winners medals with Naomh Conaill, Leo says they had to adapt in every aspect of the game and championship:

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
565126790_1136270635352676_8945921446468942666_n
News

Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

13 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2025
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio

Green-Schools ‘understands’ not everyone can walk to school

13 October 2025
Advertisement

