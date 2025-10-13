We don’t make things easy – Finnbarr Roarty & Leo McLoone on Naomh Conaill’s title success

No doubt the celebrations will be in full swing in Naomh Conaill today after Sunday’s come from behind win against Gaoth Dobhair to take an eighth Donegal Senior Football Championship title.

The Glenties/Fintown men were seven down at half time but a Shea Malone two pointer forced extra time and a Max Campbell goal set up another title success for Martin Regan’s men.

Finbarr Roarty was the TG4 Man of the Match and told Highland’s Pauric Hilferty it’s a dream come true to win with the club:

Leo McLoone, along with Brendan McDyer, Anthony Thompson and Eoin Wade now have eight winners medals with Naomh Conaill, Leo says they had to adapt in every aspect of the game and championship: