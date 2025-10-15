Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Barrett, Toland & Patten named in Ireland squad for Nations League Play-Off

After finishing their UEFA Nations League group campaign level on points with Slovenia in League B – missing out on promotion on goal difference – Ireland now go into this two-legged Play-Off facing Belgium, who are seven places ahead of them in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Donegal natives Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland have been selected for the panel, while Anna Patten, who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh, is also named in the squad but will be unavailable for the first leg due to suspension.

In what will be the seventh and eighth meetings between the two teams at senior women’s level, they will compete for a place in League A, which could aid either team’s quest to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Injuries rule out goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan (knee), defender Megan Connolly (foot), midfielder Lily Agg (knee) and forward Leanne Kiernan (foot), while Megan Campbell announced her retirement following 57 International caps.

Midfielders Jamie Finn and Jess Ziu return to the squad for the first time since February and July 2024 respectively, while goalkeeper Katie Keane earns a senior call-up following her recent move to Leicester City and a brief loan spell with Sheffield United.

Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds and Athlone Town forward Kelly Brady will both link up with the squad for training sessions at the FAI National Training Centre following impressive seasons in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Sunderland), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Leicester City)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Leicester City), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – on loan), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Izzy Atkinson (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Tyler Toland (Durham), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Jess Ziu (Bristol City – on loan), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic)

Advertisement

