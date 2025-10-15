Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 266: Enterprise Day for post-primary schools – plus business energy grants

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore looks at the forthcoming Donegal ETB Enterprise Day for around 250 students from 17 post-primary schools, and also what business energy support grants are currently available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

First up he finds out more about the enterprise event which is being stated in ATU Letterkenny. He’s been speaking with Fiona Temple, Principal at Mulroy College, who has been coordinating the working group behind the event.

He then catches up with Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business Supports at the SEAI, to learn about the variety of energy related grants that businesses can avail of.

 

Meenuiscebán5a
Top Stories, Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast

Meenuiscebán

15 October 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 266: Enterprise Day for post-primary schools – plus business energy grants

15 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 15th

15 October 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil passes motion of confidence in Tánaiste Simon Harris

15 October 2025
