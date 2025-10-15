Government accused of ‘gaslighting’ DCB homeowners as landmark motion comes before Dail

The Government has been accused of gaslighting defective block homeowners.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward brought a landmark motion before the Dail today, backed by the entire opposition, which called for reform of the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme.

Ahead of the motion being presented, the Government put forward an amended text.

Deputy Ward laid bare to the Housing Minister how thousands of families have been left to live in cracking and sinking homes.

He also highlighted the human cost of the crisis:

In response, Housing Minister James Browne says he is aware of a number of concerns relating to the current redress scheme.

He says he is confident the scheme is beginning to deliver for affected homeowners:

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was one of the opposition members who spoke on the motion.

He says the fight for all homeowners will continue:

Meanwhile, Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says there are many issues relating to the redress scheme that still need to be addressed: