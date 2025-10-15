Slaughtneil’s appeal rejected by Derry County Board

Sunday’s Derry Senior Football Championship Final between Magherafelt and reigning champions Newbridge will go ahead as planned.

Slaughtneil’s appeal against the result of their semi-final defeat to Newbridge has been rejected by Derry County Board.

The three-time Ulster champions claimed a late score from forward Shane McGuigan should have been a two-pointer rather than a one-point score and had submitted video evidence.

A similar case taken by the Shamrocks club in Offaly was also unsuccessful earlier this month.