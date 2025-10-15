Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Slaughtneil’s appeal rejected by Derry County Board

Sunday’s Derry Senior Football Championship Final between Magherafelt and reigning champions Newbridge will go ahead as planned.

Slaughtneil’s appeal against the result of their semi-final defeat to Newbridge has been rejected by Derry County Board.

The three-time Ulster champions claimed a late score from forward Shane McGuigan should have been a two-pointer rather than a one-point score and had submitted video evidence.

A similar case taken by the Shamrocks club in Offaly was also unsuccessful earlier this month.

farm
News

Donegal farmers to receive almost €29.5m BISS payments

15 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

15 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-15 120634
News

Food Equality Initiative launched to tackle hunger in Donegal

15 October 2025
bogus caller scam door elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn of bogus tradesmen operating in Donegal

15 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-15 100848
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘gaslighting’ DCB homeowners as landmark motion comes before Dail

15 October 2025
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward hits out as Government changes wording of DCB motion

15 October 2025

