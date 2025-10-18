Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police officers in Omagh headbutted and spat on

UPDATE:

A 42 year old man has been charged to court on suspicion of a range of offences including two counts of assault on police, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and resisting arrest.

It follows a report of a two car collision on Omagh Road, Ballygawley at around 8pm on Thursday evening.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including two counts of assault on police, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and resisting arrest.

It follows a report of a two-car collision on Omagh Road, Ballygawley, at around 8pm on Thursday.

In response to the report, officers arrived at the scene and discovered that one of the drivers had fled on foot.

He was located a short distance away at the rear of a local bar; however, upon detection, he head-butted a police officer, causing her injury.

Following his arrest, the man was taken to hospital as a precaution. While there, he spat in the face of a second police officer.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said: “To be head-butted, spat on or assaulted in any way whilst simply doing your job is sickening and it should never, ever be thought of as an acceptable consequence of working in policing.”

The Chief Inspector praised the officers for remaining on duty, highlighting their professionalism and dedication in difficult circumstances.

