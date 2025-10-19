Donegal Junior League Results – 19/10/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Fanad United 2-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers 1-2 St Catherines FC
TDA D1
Cappry Rovers 2-1 Milford United
Gweedore Celtic 0-2 Rathmullan Celtic
Kerrykeel 71 5-1 Ballybofey United
Swilly Rovers 2-1 Castlefin Celtic
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Drumkeen United 3-1 Curragh Athletic
Lifford Celtic 1-2 Drumoghill
Ulster Shield
Cockhill Celtic Youths 3-2 Arranmore United
Culdaff FC 1-7 Letterkenny Rovers
Glengad FC 4-1 Fanad United
Raphoe Town 3-2 Buncrana Harps
Whitestrand United 5-2 Dunree United