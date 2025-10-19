Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – 19/10/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Fanad United                        2-2            Kilmacrennan Celtic

Keadue Rovers                     1-2            St Catherines FC

 

TDA D1

Cappry Rovers                      2-1            Milford United

Gweedore Celtic                   0-2            Rathmullan Celtic

Kerrykeel 71                          5-1            Ballybofey United

Swilly Rovers                         2-1            Castlefin Celtic

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Drumkeen United                3-1            Curragh Athletic

Lifford Celtic                         1-2           Drumoghill

 

Ulster Shield

Cockhill Celtic Youths          3-2            Arranmore United

Culdaff FC                              1-7            Letterkenny Rovers

Glengad FC                            4-1            Fanad United

Raphoe Town                       3-2            Buncrana Harps

Whitestrand United            5-2            Dunree United

Top Stories

Micheal Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach not worried about drop in support for his party

19 October 2025
daily million
News, Top Stories

Winning Lotto ticket worth €500,000 and bought in Donegal remains unclaimed

19 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Connolly says comments made by Humphreys have hit a “new low”

19 October 2025
fireworks
News, Audio

More than 50% of pets “severely distressed” by fireworks

19 October 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube