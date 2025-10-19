Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI issue advice as ‘spike’ seen in criminal activity in West Tyrone

Police in Tyrone are encouraging people to lock up outbuildings and vehicles.

It’s after several vehicles in the Greencastle and Creggan areas were broken into and tools were stolen on Friday.

The PSNI say they’ve seen a spike in criminal activity in the West of the county over the last three weeks, particularly between 11pm and 4am.

They are urging people always to lock up vehicles, ensure all sheds and outbuildings are securely locked and to remove all valuable tools from vehicles overnight if possible.

