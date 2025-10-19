Winning Lotto ticket worth €500,000 and bought in Donegal remains unclaimed

A €500,000 winning Lotto ticket that was bought in Donegal remains unclaimed.

The Daily Million Plus player purchased the winning ticket for last Sunday’s draw on Friday October 10th at Ardara Filling Station.

The winning numbers were: 9, 16, 24, 29, 32, 38, and the Bonus number was 5.

The National Lottery is urging the lucky holder to get in touch as soon as possible.

If the prize is not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, it will go towards promoting the National Lottery, increasing funds for Good Causes.