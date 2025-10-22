Crime Prevention meeting taking place this evening in Letterkenny

As the busy festive season approaches, Letterkenny Chamber is urging local businesses to take steps to protect themselves against theft, fraud and other security risks.

Release in full –

Protecting Your Business This Christmas – Letterkenny Chamber Hosts Business Watch Seminar

As the busy festive season approaches, Letterkenny Chamber is urging local businesses to take steps to protect themselves against theft, fraud and other security risks.

In partnership with An Garda Síochána, the Chamber will host a Crime Prevention Seminar on Wednesday 22nd October at 6.00pm in Dillon’s Hotel, Letterkenny, offering practical advice on keeping businesses safe in the lead-up to Christmas.

The evening will feature a presentation by Sgt. Fergus McGroary, Crime Prevention Officer, who will share expert guidance on how businesses can strengthen their security, protect stock and premises, and safeguard staff and customers during one of the busiest trading periods of the year.

Toni Forrester, CEO of Letterkenny Chamber, said “For many local businesses, Christmas is make-or-break. It’s our busiest time, but also when the risks of theft and fraud increase. This event gives business owners the knowledge and confidence to put simple, effective measures in place to protect their livelihoods.”

Sgt. Fergus McGroary added “Prevention is always better than cure. Taking time now to review security procedures, staff awareness and cash handling practices can make a huge difference. We want to help businesses identify vulnerabilities early and ensure they’re fully prepared for the festive season.”

The Business Watch Seminar is open to all business owners and managers across Letterkenny and the wider area who want to stay informed and connected.

Event Details:

Wednesday 22nd October

6.00pm

Dillon’s Hotel, Letterkenny

Attendance is free, but registration is encouraged via the Chamber’s website:

https://business.letterkennychamber.com/events/details/business-watch-seminar-69