Brother of William McKinney says Bloody Sunday families leave Belfast Crown Court with a sense of pride

Following the acquittal of Soldier F on five murder and two attempted murder charges, the brother of Bloody Sunday victim William McKinney says the families and wounded, and their supporters leave Belfast Crown Court with an incredible sense of pride in their achievements.

Mickey McKinney said unlike his victims, there has been no declaration of Soldier F’s innocence.

He added the families do not lay the blame for today’s decision with the trial judge, but believe the fault lies with the British state, the RUC, the British Army, and most importantly, the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment who opened fire, and those who directed and protected them.

*************************************

Statement in full –

R v Soldier F

Statement on behalf of the family of William McKinney

Following the judgment delivered at Belfast Crown Court this morning, Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney said: “Today marks the end of the prosecution of Soldier F for the murder and attempted murder of the innocents on Bloody Sunday.

“The families and wounded and our supporters leave this courthouse with an incredible sense of pride in our achievements.

Soldier F has been discharged from the defendant’s criminal dock, but it is one million miles away from being an honourable discharge.

Unlike his victims, there has been no declaration of Soldier F’s innocence.

Soldier F created 2 young widows on Bloody Sunday. He orphaned 12 children and he deprived dozens of siblings of a loving brother.

The Bloody Sunday families do not lay the blame for today’s decision with the trial judge.

The blame lies firmly:

• With the British state;

• With the RUC who failed to investigate the murders on Bloody Sunday properly, or indeed at all;

• With the British Army who shielded and enabled its soldiers to continue to murder with impunity, and immunity, and also with the office of the then Director of

Public Prosecutions who, with a nod and a wink, complicitly signed off on decisions not to prosecute in 1972 without even raising an eyebrow.

Most importantly however, responsibility lies with the thugs of Frank Kitson’s private army, the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment who opened fire, and those who directed and

protected them.

Despite the heroism, steadfastness and dignity of the Bloody Sunday Families and wounded, a coward walks free from the dock.

Not through the front door of this courthouse like every other vindicated, wrongly accused defendant proudly does, but instead, once his curtain has been pulled back for him, creeping

out the back door.

The type of thug, who is well used to special treatment, well used to having important and powerful connections, with his police escort in tow, back over to hide in Palace Barracks,

where it all began.

Thank you.”