Defective Concrete researchers present to Oireachtas members

A group of Defective Concrete researchers from Ulster University presented Oireachtas members with their research in Leinster House yesterday at the invitation of Donegal 100% Redress TD Charles Ward.

Professor Paul Dunlop, Professor Eileen Doherty, and Professor Karen Kirby met with around 40 TDs and senators, briefing them on the changing science of what is causing the blocks to deteriorate, and also the social and mental health impacts of the crisis.

Professor Paul Dunlop says he’d have liked to see more government representatives attend the briefing, but says it was a beneficial exercise:

New Store Manager, Julie
News, Audio

Menarys reopening in Strabane next week

23 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-23 084608
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Concrete researchers present to Oireachtas members

23 October 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Donegal one of lowest-performing Councils in enforcing environmental regulations

23 October 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Housing Agency warns DCB homeowners' details may have been accessed during cyber incident

23 October 2025
