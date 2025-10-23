Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy believes Irish fishing sector thrown under bus to secure Brexit deal

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has told the Dail that he believes the Irish fishing sector was thrown under the bus in order to secure a Brexit deal, and that’s why the industry is now facing potential Armageddon.

He said the reason punitive quota cuts are being suggested now is as a result of overfishing by Norway, Iceland, and the Faroes, and that’s a direct result of the changes made during Brexit negotiations.

Deputy Gallagher urged Fisheries Minister Timmy Dooley to launch a diplomatic offensive encouraging other member states to oppose the proposed quota cuts:

bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Verdict in Soldier F trial expected today

23 October 2025
cope dail 1
News, Audio

Donegal Deputy believes Irish fishing sector thrown under bus to secure Brexit deal

23 October 2025
ciara ferguson
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Assembly told Community and Voluntary Sector must be supported

23 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann carrying out works in North Inishowen today

23 October 2025
