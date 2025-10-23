Donegal Deputy believes Irish fishing sector thrown under bus to secure Brexit deal

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has told the Dail that he believes the Irish fishing sector was thrown under the bus in order to secure a Brexit deal, and that’s why the industry is now facing potential Armageddon.

He said the reason punitive quota cuts are being suggested now is as a result of overfishing by Norway, Iceland, and the Faroes, and that’s a direct result of the changes made during Brexit negotiations.

Deputy Gallagher urged Fisheries Minister Timmy Dooley to launch a diplomatic offensive encouraging other member states to oppose the proposed quota cuts: