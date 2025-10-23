Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal one of lowest-performing Councils in enforcing environmental regulations

Donegal County Council is one of the lowest-performing local authorities in enforcing environmental regulations.

The EPA’s latest report highlights the need for improvements in 7 of 19 National Enforcement Priorities in Donegal last year. The Council did not meet the required standard over the past three years in Agriculture and Environmental Noise Directive enforcement priorities.

The body says that while local authorities across the country have made strong progress in enforcing regulations, improvements are needed.

You can view the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

New Store Manager, Julie
News, Audio

Menarys reopening in Strabane next week

23 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-23 084608
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Concrete researchers present to Oireachtas members

23 October 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Donegal one of lowest-performing Councils in enforcing environmental regulations

23 October 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Housing Agency warns DCB homeowners’ details may have been accessed during cyber incident

23 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

New Store Manager, Julie
News, Audio

Menarys reopening in Strabane next week

23 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-23 084608
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Concrete researchers present to Oireachtas members

23 October 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Donegal one of lowest-performing Councils in enforcing environmental regulations

23 October 2025
cyber attack
News, Top Stories

Housing Agency warns DCB homeowners’ details may have been accessed during cyber incident

23 October 2025
Garda Exterior
News

23 people arrested following another night of violence at Citywest

23 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Verdict in Soldier F trial expected today

23 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube