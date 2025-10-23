Donegal one of lowest-performing Councils in enforcing environmental regulations

Donegal County Council is one of the lowest-performing local authorities in enforcing environmental regulations.

The EPA’s latest report highlights the need for improvements in 7 of 19 National Enforcement Priorities in Donegal last year. The Council did not meet the required standard over the past three years in Agriculture and Environmental Noise Directive enforcement priorities.

The body says that while local authorities across the country have made strong progress in enforcing regulations, improvements are needed.

