Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Listener Amanda tells Greg why locals in Drumquin are opposed to a proposed windfarm development and we chat to Higher Education Minister James Lawless about investment in the ATU, how he plans to fill educational gaps and the presidential election:

This hour is dedicated to the presentation in the Dail yesterday by an expert group the the DCB science research and the impact the crisis has had on mental health:

We discuss the growing influence of AI before a conversation on accessibility in Donegal with Joanne outlining her son’s lived experience: