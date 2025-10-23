Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Listener Amanda tells Greg why locals in Drumquin are opposed to a proposed windfarm development and we chat to Higher Education Minister James Lawless about investment in the ATU, how he plans to fill educational gaps and the presidential election:

This hour is dedicated to the presentation in the Dail yesterday by an expert group the the DCB science research and the impact the crisis has had on mental health:

We discuss the growing influence of AI before a conversation on accessibility in Donegal with Joanne outlining her son’s lived experience:

belfast court
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Soldier F found not guilty on all counts

23 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2025
Irish Water pic2
News

Burst water mains impacting water supply in Letterkenny and Carndonagh

23 October 2025
house building
News

Slight increase in home completions in Donegal

23 October 2025
Advertisement

