Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

The Dail has been told that the North West provides a model of how Irish unity can work in a way that benefits all, and protects everyone’s identity and culture.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told a debate on Irish Unity this week that cooperation in the areas of health, education and business show what can be achieved when people and communities work together.

Deputy MacLochlainn urged the government to appoint a minister to focus on the issue of unity, and establish an Oireachtas committee to pursue the objective of unity ahead of the holding of a referendum, and pointed to what’s happening in Donegal and Derry as a potential template for the future………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
border
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

24 October 2025
poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn backs Pat the Cope’s call for a diplomatic offensive to protect fishing sector

23 October 2025
belfastrowncourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says Soldier F verdict will have implications for other legacy cases

23 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube