Dail told cross border cooperation in the North West could be a template for unity

The Dail has been told that the North West provides a model of how Irish unity can work in a way that benefits all, and protects everyone’s identity and culture.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told a debate on Irish Unity this week that cooperation in the areas of health, education and business show what can be achieved when people and communities work together.

Deputy MacLochlainn urged the government to appoint a minister to focus on the issue of unity, and establish an Oireachtas committee to pursue the objective of unity ahead of the holding of a referendum, and pointed to what’s happening in Donegal and Derry as a potential template for the future………….