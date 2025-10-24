Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

The HSE’s Healthcare Manager for Donegal is urging people to be mindful of their health over the holiday weekend, and to ensure they are aware of all options if they find themselves in need of treatment or care.

Dermot Monaghan was speaking after the HSE warned that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is liable to be very busy over the coming days, with people being urged to explore options such as NoWDOC or their local pharmacies.

However, Mr Monaghan stressed in serious emergency situations, people shouldn’t hesitate to go to the ED, or dial 112 or 999.

He says senior clinicians will be at the hospital over the weekend to discharge people where appropriate and ensure beds become available as quickly as possible…….

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

24 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solider F is an example of complex legacy of the Troubles – Downing Street

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voting gets underway in the Presidential Election

24 October 2025
Ladys-Bay-Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley seeking masterplan to ensure restoration of bathing water designation at Lady’s Bay

24 October 2025
