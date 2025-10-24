Donegal Healthcare Manager says HSE is preparing for a busy holiday weekend

The HSE’s Healthcare Manager for Donegal is urging people to be mindful of their health over the holiday weekend, and to ensure they are aware of all options if they find themselves in need of treatment or care.

Dermot Monaghan was speaking after the HSE warned that the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is liable to be very busy over the coming days, with people being urged to explore options such as NoWDOC or their local pharmacies.

However, Mr Monaghan stressed in serious emergency situations, people shouldn’t hesitate to go to the ED, or dial 112 or 999.

He says senior clinicians will be at the hospital over the weekend to discharge people where appropriate and ensure beds become available as quickly as possible…….