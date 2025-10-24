Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to all road users to be careful while travelling this weekend.

138 people have lost their lives in crashes so far in 2025.

Both organisations have pointed out that the clocks changing on Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring darker evenings.

A report on pedestrian injuries over the past five years was released today by the RSA.

Spokesperson Michael Rowland  says pedestrians are at risk at this time of year………………

 

 

A summary of the report can be accessed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-10-24 124406
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

24 October 2025
garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025
seamus quinn missing
News, Top Stories

Funeral details released for Letterkenny teacher

24 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

LUH had the third highest number of admitted patients awaiting beds in the state this morning

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube