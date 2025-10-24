Gardai and RSA launch October Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to all road users to be careful while travelling this weekend.

138 people have lost their lives in crashes so far in 2025.

Both organisations have pointed out that the clocks changing on Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring darker evenings.

A report on pedestrian injuries over the past five years was released today by the RSA.

Spokesperson Michael Rowland says pedestrians are at risk at this time of year………………

A summary of the report can be accessed HERE