Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

Uisce Éireann says repairs to a burst water main impacting supply to Stranorlar and Ballybofey have been completed, and water is returning to affected customers.

The burst on a trunk water main supplying the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply resulted in supply disruptions in Stranorlar, Ballybofey and surrounding areas overnight.

Following repairs, Uisce Eireann says it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Meanwhile, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions in Urris, Clonmany and surrounding areas today.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4 o’clock this afternoon.

