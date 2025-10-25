Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

Catherine Connolly is on course to be the next president of Ireland.

Votes are still being sorted across the country, but tallies indicate it’s one-way traffic.

In Donegal, 15% of boxes have been opened, with Catherine Connolly claiming 80% of those votes, while Heather Humphreys has 17%.

Well the Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said it looks as thought this will be a landslide win for Catherine Connolly which Fine Gael Minister Helen McEntee has all but conceded defeat for her colleague Heather Humphreys.

We don’t have final tallies from across the country yet, but even in Fine Gael heartlands like Dún Laoghaire Catherine Connolly leads.

The only constituency in which Heather Humphreys leads is her home patch of Cavan Monaghan.

However, a large number of people have chosen to spoil their vote.

In some Dublin constituencies, there are more spoiled votes than there are votes for Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin combined.

There’s no unifying theme behind the spoiled votes – with dissatisfaction being expressed with the choice on the ballot, immigration and the general state of politics in Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voter turnout averaged around 40% in Donegal

25 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

25 October 2025
22/5/2015 Gay Marriage Equality Referendums
Top Stories, News

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

25 October 2025
peaceplus
News, Top Stories

€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties

25 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voter turnout averaged around 40% in Donegal

25 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

25 October 2025
22/5/2015 Gay Marriage Equality Referendums
Top Stories, News

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

25 October 2025
peaceplus
News, Top Stories

€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties

25 October 2025
Billygoat
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ‘Billy Goat’ street cleaner to be deployed in Buncrana

25 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 24th

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube