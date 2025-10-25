Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

Catherine Connolly is on course to be the next president of Ireland.

Votes are still being sorted across the country, but tallies indicate it’s one-way traffic.

In Donegal, 15% of boxes have been opened, with Catherine Connolly claiming 80% of those votes, while Heather Humphreys has 17%.

Well the Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said it looks as thought this will be a landslide win for Catherine Connolly which Fine Gael Minister Helen McEntee has all but conceded defeat for her colleague Heather Humphreys.

We don’t have final tallies from across the country yet, but even in Fine Gael heartlands like Dún Laoghaire Catherine Connolly leads.

The only constituency in which Heather Humphreys leads is her home patch of Cavan Monaghan.

However, a large number of people have chosen to spoil their vote.

In some Dublin constituencies, there are more spoiled votes than there are votes for Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin combined.

There’s no unifying theme behind the spoiled votes – with dissatisfaction being expressed with the choice on the ballot, immigration and the general state of politics in Ireland.