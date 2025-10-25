Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Catherine Connolly takes commanding lead in Donegal

Latest tallies suggest Catherine Connolly has secured a landslide victory in Donegal.

She received 75% of the votes, while Heather Humphreys secured 20%.

Despite dropping out of the race, Jim Gavin received 4% of the vote.

According to tallies, the average voter turnout was 37% across the county, which is higher than the last Presidential Election.

Over 6,000 votes have been spoiled.

Thomas Pringle, who was part of the candidate’s campaign in Donegal, was speaking at the count in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny this afternoon.

He says people voted for Catherine Connolly because she was honest and engaged with the people of Ireland:

Fine Gael has conceded the election and expects Catherine Connolly to receive 64% of the vote across the country.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle has defended the party’s decision to block councillors voting for Independent candidates and says lessons need to learned from the election:

