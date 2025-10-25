Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

Ballot boxes have been opened across the country ahead of counting in the presidential election.

Early tallies indicate Catherine Connolly will be Ireland’s next president.

Boxes opened at 9am and votes are being sorted across the country ahead of counting.

The early picture seems to back up the opinion polling with Catherine Connolly holding an early lead in most constituencies across the country.

But from the boxes already open this morning the story is the sheer volume of spoiled votes across the country.

Those have a series of different motivations and slogans – quite a few people have written Maria Steen’s name, Enoch Burke for President has also been recurrent vote.

Then some say traitors, some are anti migration, and some commenting on the alleged sexual assault of a child last week.

In some early boxes, the number of spoiled votes is significantly higher than the vote for Heather Humphreys.

The volume of spoiled votes will likely delay the result this evening.

Other spoiled votes were less serious – including votes for Brad Pitt and Dustin the Turkey.

While three miraculous medals have been found in a box in Limerick, in an election day staple.