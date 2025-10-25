Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

 

Ballot boxes have been opened across the country ahead of counting in the presidential election.

Early tallies indicate Catherine Connolly will be Ireland’s next president.

Boxes opened at 9am and votes are being sorted across the country ahead of counting.

The early picture seems to back up the opinion polling with Catherine Connolly holding an early lead in most constituencies across the country.

But from the boxes already open this morning the story is the sheer volume of spoiled votes across the country.

Those have a series of different motivations and slogans – quite a few people have written Maria Steen’s name, Enoch Burke for President has also been recurrent vote.

Then some say traitors, some are anti migration, and some commenting on the alleged sexual assault of a child last week.

In some early boxes, the number of spoiled votes is significantly higher than the vote for Heather Humphreys.

The volume of spoiled votes will likely delay the result this evening.

Other spoiled votes were less serious – including votes for Brad Pitt and Dustin the Turkey.

While three miraculous medals have been found in a box in Limerick, in an election day staple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voter turnout averaged around 40% in Donegal

25 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

25 October 2025
22/5/2015 Gay Marriage Equality Referendums
Top Stories, News

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

25 October 2025
peaceplus
News, Top Stories

€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties

25 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voter turnout averaged around 40% in Donegal

25 October 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

25 October 2025
22/5/2015 Gay Marriage Equality Referendums
Top Stories, News

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

25 October 2025
peaceplus
News, Top Stories

€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties

25 October 2025
Billygoat
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ‘Billy Goat’ street cleaner to be deployed in Buncrana

25 October 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 24th

24 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube