€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

Nine thousand people will be supported to tackle obesity by empowering them to understand and change behaviours, primarily through improving diet and increasing physical activity.

The CAWT Healthier Futures project, which is supported by the PEACEPLUS programme, has two distinct target groups.

In Northern Ireland, the project will support adults and families, while in the Republic, the focus will be on children.

The project will be delivered in the Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and Down.

Figures from the 2023/24 Health Survey in Northern Ireland indicate that around 66% of adults were either overweight or obese, similar to previous years.

Meanwhile, the Republic has one of the highest levels of obesity in Europe, with 60% of adults and over 20% of children and young people overweight or obese, according to the HSE.

Pic – Launching the CAWT PEACEPLUS ‘Healthier Futures’ Project (from left to right): Gerard Rocks, Assistant Director for Promoting Well-being, Southern Health & Social Care Trust; Cathy Mc Closkey, Chief Officer, CAWT; Paul Sheridan, Director of Corporate Services, Special EU Programmes Body; Prof Donal O’Shea, Consultant Endocrinologist & National Clinical Lead for Obesity, HSE; Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive, Public Health Agency / CAWT Deputy Director General and Carmel McPeake, Finance Manager, CAWT.

€8.6 million PEACEPLUS funding boost to prevent and manage obesity

A major €8.6 million PEACEPLUS funded project aimed at developing an integrated approach to tackling obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland has been launched.

The CAWT Healthier Futures project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Nine thousand people will be supported to tackle obesity by empowering them to understand and change behaviours, primarily through improving diet and increasing physical activity.

The Healthier Futures project has two distinct target groups. In Northern Ireland, the project will support adults and families and in Ireland the project will focus on children. The project will be delivered in the border counties of Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh, Down and also Sligo.

Guest speaker at the launch event, Prof Donal O’Shea, Consultant Endocrinologist & National Clinical Lead for Obesity in the HSE, highlighted that the harms related to living with overweight/obesity are among the most significant global health challenges we face. He noted that lifestyle, including exercise and nutrition, is part of weight management and prevention of ill-health.

Figures from the 2023/24 Health Survey (Northern Ireland) indicate that around two-thirds (64%) of adults were either overweight (37%) or obese (28%), similar to previous years. Similarly, Ireland has one of the highest levels of obesity in Europe, with 60% of adults and over one in five children and young people living with overweight and obesity, according to the HSE.

Obesity is more common in the most deprived groups compared to the least deprived, thus highlighting a significant health inequality.

The CAWT Healthier Futures project will support positive health and wellbeing, helping to prevent ill health and reducing health inequalities through an integrated approach with the statutory health services working in partnership with voluntary and community partners. The project will provide a unique opportunity for both jurisdictions to enhance and complement existing overweight and obesity management and prevention programmes, by implementing innovative approaches and sharing learning and best practice.

Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, said: “I am delighted to support the launch of the Healthier Futures Project (HFP), under the auspices of the PEACEPLUS programme, which will establish a new community-based obesity prevention and management service to address overweight and obesity in the border counties and Northern Ireland. I wish the project all the best and look forward to being kept informed about the benefits it will bring to children and adults over the coming years.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I am delighted to support the Healthier Futures Project, which delivers targeted support to address rising levels of obesity and being overweight across all age groups. By providing early intervention and weight management programmes in communities along the border corridor, this initiative promotes healthier lives, reduces health inequalities, and strengthens cross-border collaboration. It reflects my Department’s commitment to prevention, partnership, and improving population health.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “The Healthier Futures Project is an ambitious and timely initiative that brings together expertise, compassion, and collaboration to address one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time: obesity. It is a cross-border, community-based initiative focused on obesity management and prevention.”

She added: “HFP aligns closely with the goals of the PEACEPLUS Programme and its Healthy and Inclusive Communities theme. We know that cross-border collaboration works. It delivers economies of scale, reduces duplication, and ensures that resources are used efficiently. It also brings equality of access to essential services. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the Healthier Futures Project will have in the months and years ahead.”

Welcoming this significant funding award, Pat Healy, HSE National Director and Director General of the CAWT Partnership said: “The CAWT partner organisations are committed to partnership working and innovating cross border services and projects, which bring direct benefits to children, young people and adults. The CAWT Healthier Futures Project is another excellent opportunity for the statutory, community and voluntary sectors, to work together to address an important public health challenge in both jurisdictions.”

He added: “We are grateful to the Special EU Programmes Body and both Departments of Health for this PEACEPLUS funding, and for their support and trust in the CAWT Partnership to deliver for citizens living in border counties.”

CAWT’s Deputy Director General, Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive of the Public Health Agency commented: “We welcome this significant additional PEACEPLUS investment for the border area. The CAWT Healthier Futures Project will target more disadvantaged socio-economic groups, where there is a greater prevalence of overweight and obesity, in order to help reduce health inequalities.”

He added: “By focusing on early support through specialist and community-based weight management programmes, this project can help to improve outcomes for children and families.”