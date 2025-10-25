New ‘Billy Goat’ street cleaner to be deployed in Buncrana

Inishowen Municipal District has taken delivery of a small street sweeper after no tenders were received for a street cleaning contract earlier in the year.

The ‘Billy Goat’, to be based in Buncrana will also be used by the local Tidy Towns committee, which has once again taken the county title in the national competition.

This week, officials told Cllr Joy Beard that the efficacy of the ,machine will be assessed on an ongoing basis, and after a demonstration yesterday which was also attended by Councillors Fionan Bradley and Jack Murray, Cllr Beard says she’s in no doubt this have a very significant impact……….