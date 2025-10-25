Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New ‘Billy Goat’ street cleaner to be deployed in Buncrana

Inishowen Municipal District has taken delivery of a small street sweeper after no tenders were received for a street cleaning contract earlier in the year.

The ‘Billy Goat’, to be based in Buncrana will also be used by the local Tidy Towns committee, which has once again taken the county title in the national competition.

This week, officials told Cllr Joy Beard that the efficacy of the ,machine will be assessed on an ongoing basis, and after a demonstration yesterday which was also attended by Councillors Fionan Bradley and Jack Murray, Cllr Beard says she’s in no doubt this have a very significant impact……….

Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly on course to be the next President of Ireland

25 October 2025
22/5/2015 Gay Marriage Equality Referendums
Top Stories, News

Counting of votes in the Presidential Election gets underway

25 October 2025
peaceplus
News, Top Stories

€8.6 million project launched to tackle obesity in Northern Ireland and the border counties

25 October 2025
Billygoat
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ‘Billy Goat’ street cleaner to be deployed in Buncrana

25 October 2025
Advertisement

Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 24th

24 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Voter turnout varied across Donegal

24 October 2025

