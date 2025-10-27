Gardaí in Donegal reminding the public about the dangers of fireworks

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding the public that the use of fireworks is illegal.

They are asking parents to know where their kids are, conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks and talk to them about the dangers associated with fireworks.

Gardaí say the illegal use of fireworks can cause great distress to older people, pets and families.

If you have any information relating to the illegal importation or sale of fireworks, please contact the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.