Gardaí in Donegal reminding the public about the dangers of fireworks

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding the public that the use of fireworks is illegal.

They are asking parents to know where their kids are, conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks and talk to them about the dangers associated with fireworks.

Gardaí say the illegal use of fireworks can cause great distress to older people, pets and families.

If you have any information relating to the illegal importation or sale of fireworks, please contact the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Top Stories

fireworks
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal reminding the public about the dangers of fireworks

27 October 2025
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

President Michael D. Higgins remains in hospital

27 October 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) arrested following Derry burglary

27 October 2025
572074487_1147773337535739_2767575289363812508_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí continuing to conduct high visibility patrols and checkpoints in Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend

26 October 2025
