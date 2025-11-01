100% councillor urges DCC to reconsider its position on social homes

Cllr Joy Beard has again questioned why Donegal County Council is not seeking funding to provide modular homes, particularly for social housing tenants who need to move out of defective concrete homes.

Cllr Beard told a special Donegal County Council meeting that while other counties are using modular homes to address their social housing needs, Donegal continues to resist, even though even more pressure will be put on the system once a remediation scheme is implemented for DCB affected social homes.

She says it makes no sense that officials continue to resist, particularly as tenants in some homes are facing what could be a very difficult winter……….