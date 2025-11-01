E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

The Irish Heart Foundation has welcomed an increase in price for e-cigarettes, which came into effect today.

The group say it’s a vital measure to tackle Ireland’s explosion of youth vaping.

Almost a third of teenagers have used vapes according to the organisation, with the most common age estimated to be at 14 to 15 years old.

The new tax will see the cost of disposable vaping increase by 8 or 9 euro, while the price of refills will double.

Director of Advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation, Chris Macey, says the disposable vape ban is on the way in new legislation: