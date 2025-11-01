Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

The Irish Heart Foundation has welcomed an increase in price for e-cigarettes, which came into effect today.

The group say it’s a vital measure to tackle Ireland’s explosion of youth vaping.

Almost a third of teenagers have used vapes according to the organisation, with the most common age estimated to be at 14 to 15 years old.

The new tax will see the cost of disposable vaping increase by 8 or 9 euro, while the price of refills will double.

Director of Advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation, Chris Macey, says the disposable vape ban is on the way in new legislation:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Obit Template - 2025-11-01T090930.537
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

1 November 2025
Vape
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-cigarette price increase comes into effect today

1 November 2025
fire service
News

Adults and children hospitalised following fire at IPAS centre in Louth

1 November 2025
Candle
News

Man (80s) dies following Galway collision

1 November 2025
police
News

PSNI confirm investigation over pro-Palestine t-shirt being worn in council chamber

1 November 2025
reelin bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must properly maintain rural bridges – Cllr Scanlon

1 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube