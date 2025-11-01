Woman killed in Donegal collision named as Rev. Shiela Johnson

The woman who was killed in a collision in Donegal earlier this week has been named locally as Rev. Shiela Johnson.

Rev. Shiela, a Church of Ireland Minister, died following the single-vehicle crash outside Glenties on Wednesday afternoon, while her husband, Rev Canon Stanley Johnson, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Bishop Andrew Forster paid tribute to Shiela, saying she was a “friend to many”.

Shiela’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm in St. John’s Church, Ballymore, which will be followed by a cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan on Tuesday at 2pm.