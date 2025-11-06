Donegal Gaeltachts set to benefit from Solar as a Service scheme

Donegal Gaeltachts will be the first in the country to avail of solar panel support with Údarás na Gaeltachta.
Under the Solar as a Service initiative, homeowners will pay no upfront cost for the installation of a PV system.
Information sessions get underway from Tuesday in the following locations:
11 November 2025 – Arranmore, An Chultúrlann at 12.00pm and 3.30pm
12 November 2025 – Teampall Chróine Centre, Dungloe at 2.00pm
12 November 2025 – An Chrannóg, Gweedore at 8.00pm
13 November 2025 – Machaire Rabhartaigh Centre at 2.30pm
13 November 2025 – Pobal Eascarrach, Falcarragh at 7.30pm
14 November 2025 – Tory, An tIonad Lae at 10.00am
Find out more here: SaaS English