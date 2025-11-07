Derry Easter Monday parade investigation comes to a close

Investigations into the parade held in Derry on Easter Monday have concluded, resulting in court charges and more than a dozen individuals being reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident took place on 21st April this year. Some participants were dressed in paramilitary-style clothing and masks, breaching the guidelines set out by the Parades Commission.

Ten arrests were made, with one man charged in court under the Terrorism Act.

Police say they will not be deterred by a minority who seek to harm communities.