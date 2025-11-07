Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry Easter Monday parade investigation comes to a close

Investigations into the parade held in Derry on Easter Monday have concluded, resulting in court charges and more than a dozen individuals being reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident took place on 21st April this year. Some participants were dressed in paramilitary-style clothing and masks, breaching the guidelines set out by the Parades Commission.

Ten arrests were made, with one man charged in court under the Terrorism Act.

Police say they will not be deterred by a minority who seek to harm communities.

Garda Road Closed
Lack of resources meant a garda couldn’t to close a road after a fatal crash – Boyle

7 November 2025
Gerry Connolly, 69, a semi-retired salesman from Donegal who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 at the launch of the ‘Dispose with Dignity’ campaign. The initiative aims to tackle the stigma surrounding male incontinence, particularrly after prostate cancer treatment, and improve access to hygiene facilities such as sanitary bins and vending products in men’s washrooms nationwide. A survey of 702 men revealed more than half (52%) feel anxious about going out in public due to a lack of suitable toilet facilities and almost two-thirds (65%) have been negatively affected by not being able to find a toilet. Picture:Andres Poveda Photography
Donegal leading Dispose with Dignity campaign for men with prostate cancer

7 November 2025
police
Derry Easter Monday parade investigation comes to a close

7 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 November 2025
