€2.7 Million funding boost announced for Donegal sheep farmers

Sheep farmers in Donegal are set to benefit from increased support, as new funding has been announced under the National Sheep Welfare Scheme.

€2.7 million has been allocated to over 2,900 sheep farmers in the county.

The funding is aimed at supporting farmers in producing better-quality animals while improving animal welfare conditions.

The payment rate has increased from €8 to €11.50 per ewe.

Combined with the €12 per ewe available under the CAP Strategic Plan, farmers can now receive up to €23.50 per ewe, marking a 17.5% increase on last year.