Arranmore RNLI responds to four call outs over two days

The case of the fisherman that died after falling overboard yesterday afternoon was one of 4 call-outs for Arranmore RNLI over the last two days.

While returning after being stood down, the crew was called out to a medical evacuation at 4 o’clock from the island.

In the early hours of this morning, the crew was requested by Malin Head Coastguard at 1.20am for another medical evacuation.

Both casualties were transferred to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport and then to Letterkenny University Hospital for assessment.

Finally, at 1:20pm this afternoon, the lifeboat was called out to a fishing boat in difficulty with engine failure.

It was located between Arranmore and Owey Island. Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew assessed the need for assistance and decided that a tow rope be established to tow the boat to the safety of Burtonport, where they arrived at 3.30pm.

The lifeboat then refuelled and returned to anchor at 4pm.

