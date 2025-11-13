Bogus callers reported in Newmills and Drumkeen

Gardaí are warning residents in the Newmills and Drumkeen areas about bogus callers linked to a tarmac scam.

The men go door-to-door claiming to have leftover tarmac from roadworks, offering cheap driveway repairs.

In reality, the material used is poor quality, and the price often rises once work begins.

They then may issue threats if payment is refused.

Gardaí urge people, especially the elderly and vulnerable, to be vigilant.

Don’t agree to any work, don’t share personal details, and never open the door unless you’re sure who’s there.

If you’re approached, contact Gardaí immediately.