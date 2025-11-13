Burt manager Enda McDermott not phased by six-day turnaround for Ulster Junior Final – “We have a clean bill of health”

The hurlers of Burt will aim to win their second ever Ulster Junior Club title when they come up against Lavey in this Saturday afternoon’s provincial final.

The Donegal club overcame Con Magees of Antrim in the semi-final on Sunday last, which means they have a quick six-day turnaround to prepare for the challenge of the Derry Champions.

Burt won the Ulster Junior Club title in 2011 and memories of that day are still very much alive, with a handful of players still in the squad with the intentions of claiming a second Ulster winners medal on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Enda McDermott told Highland’s Mark Gallagher there is a great buzz around the club in the lead up to the game…