Caitriona Jennings: “I set out to break the world-record”

Donegal athlete Caitriona Jennings made history last weekend as she set a new world-record in the USA.

Jennings won the 2025 Tunnel Hill 100 Mile Race in Illinois, setting the fastest time any woman has ever ran 100 miles in a staggering time of 12 hours, 37 minutes and 4 seconds.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the 2012 Olympian, who proudly donned her Letterkenny AC vest as she crossed the finish line last Sunday.

Having returned home to celebrate her achievement, Jennings spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” programme this week to talk about the run.

Caitriona says she entered the race with the world record in her sights…