Council confirms Windyhall Road will be open at night and over the weekend

Motorists are being advised that Windy Hall Road in Letterkenny will be closed from 10 o’clock this morning, with closures to continue until Wednesday of next week to allow for essential roadworks to take place.

In an update, Donegal County Council has now confirmed that closures will take place today and tomorrow, and again on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The road will be open to traffic in the evenings and overnight, and also over the weekend.

Local access will be maintained where possible.

