Dail told that Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola requires urgent investment

The Dail has been told that Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Falcarragh is in dire need of emergency works, but ultimately, it requires a new school building.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty catalogued a series of issues at the school, saying it’s a testament to the professionalism of the teachers that the school manages to provide aan excellent education.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton confirm that emergency works applications are being considered, but said the application for a new building will be judged against population projections and demographics………

 

 

You hear the full exchange on the floor of the Dail here –

