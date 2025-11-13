Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry and Strabane launch reflective kits to protect schoolchildren this winter


A new safety initiative is being launched in Derry and Strabane to help keep schoolchildren visible during the winter months.

The Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, with the PSNI, is distributing 800 reflective safety kits to local schools.

The kits are designed to make children more visible to motorists during the dark mornings and evenings, reducing the risk of road traffic collisions.

Local police officers will personally hand out the kits, highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety.

Officials say the initiative is a simple but effective way to protect children on their journeys to and from school, and they are encouraging parents to remind their children to use the kits every day.

Representatives from both the PCSP and the PSNI say this will benefit hundreds of young people across the city and district, and hopes it sparks conversations about road safety in the home.

