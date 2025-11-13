Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

More departures at Derry City as Benson, Cann and Ferguson are the latest to part ways.

Derry City have confirmed that Robbie Benson, Hayden Cann and Shane Ferguson are to leave the club at the end of their current contracts.

The trio all joined during the 2025 season with Robbie making 28 appearances, Hayden 26 and Shane 14.

Manager, Tiernan Lynch said he wanted to thank the players for their work and committment this season.

“Comings and goings are part of football and these lads were part of as honest and hardworking a dressing room as you could wish for.

“They gave everything in training and were ready to go when they were needed to step up.

“I want to thank them sincerely for their efforts and wish them every success going forward.”

The triple departure comes after it was announced yesterday that Danny Mullen and Mark Connolly have left the club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ciaran Mullooly speaking in the European Parliament 12th Nov 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Mullooly calls for Hague Preferences to be invoked to protect fishing communities

13 November 2025
windyhall1
News

Windy Hall Road to remain closed until Thursday

13 November 2025
BAM atu
News

Works at ATU Letterkenny well underway

13 November 2025
1000048550
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Bishop Niall Coll on coming home to Donegal

13 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ciaran Mullooly speaking in the European Parliament 12th Nov 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Mullooly calls for Hague Preferences to be invoked to protect fishing communities

13 November 2025
windyhall1
News

Windy Hall Road to remain closed until Thursday

13 November 2025
BAM atu
News

Works at ATU Letterkenny well underway

13 November 2025
1000048550
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Bishop Niall Coll on coming home to Donegal

13 November 2025
bundoran town council
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor backs the reintroduction of town councils

13 November 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Reservoir interruption may lead to weekend water supply issues in Glenswilly

13 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube