More departures at Derry City as Benson, Cann and Ferguson are the latest to part ways.

Derry City have confirmed that Robbie Benson, Hayden Cann and Shane Ferguson are to leave the club at the end of their current contracts.

The trio all joined during the 2025 season with Robbie making 28 appearances, Hayden 26 and Shane 14.

Manager, Tiernan Lynch said he wanted to thank the players for their work and committment this season.

“Comings and goings are part of football and these lads were part of as honest and hardworking a dressing room as you could wish for.

“They gave everything in training and were ready to go when they were needed to step up.

“I want to thank them sincerely for their efforts and wish them every success going forward.”

The triple departure comes after it was announced yesterday that Danny Mullen and Mark Connolly have left the club.