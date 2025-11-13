Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We discuss the ongoing road flooding in Trentagh and see what is being done to address the issue. Later we hear calls for more engagement with students in schools on politics:

Kevin is a regular scooter user in Letterkenny and discusses his experience and we chat to Hall of Fame business owners Eunan and Rachel McIntyre of Macs Deli:

We are live from St Eunan’s Cathedral as Fr Brian Coll is unveiled as the new Bishop of Raphoe, Terry Doherty joins Greg having just come back from London where his late brother John was honoured and we chat to London Association Donegal Person of the year Seamus Carr:

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Reservoir interruption may lead to weekend water supply issues in Glenswilly

13 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 November 2025
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing leaders meet with MEPs over EU quota cuts

13 November 2025
coll2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘To return to Raphoe is humbling and deeply moving’ – Bishop Niall Coll

13 November 2025
Advertisement

