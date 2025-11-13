Setanta looking forward to making Ulster Senior Club Championship debut

Setanta will make their Ulster Senior Club Championship debut this Saturday evening with a clash against Naomh Eoin St. John’s of Antrim at the semi-final stage.

It’s been 11 weeks since the Donegal Champions came from behind to beat St. Eunan’s in the county decider at O’Donnell Park – something that their manager Mark Marley says is far from ideal.

In saying that, Marley insists this is where the club want to be and is relishing the opportunity to get a crack at some of the big names in the premiere club competition in the province.

Setanta are no stranger to success in Ulster, having claimed both the junior and intermediate crowns in the past with the latter coming in 2023.

Marley spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to look ahead to the game…