Business Matters – Ep 271: Ballybofey & Stranorlar Business Chamber on the up – plus Awaken Angels and investing in women-led firms

In this week’s programme Chris Ashmore speaks with Shane Deery, the recently appointed Business Office Manager with Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber, and also Mary McKenna MBE, who is chair and co-founder of Awaken Angels, which invests in women-led enterprises.

First up, Chris went to the Twin Towns to find out more about the local business chamber, the rise in membership, and plans for the future. As you will hear, Shane Deery is full of enthusiasm and drive and is upbeat about the future for local businesses in the Finn Valley area.

Later in this week’s edition, Chris has a very interesting conversation with Tyrone entrepreneur Mary McKenna MBE.

Have you heard of the Awaken Angels or the Awaken Angels Hub? Awaken Angels is the first and only women-led investment syndicate across the island of Ireland – and it may be of interest to lots of women founders throughout the county and women (and men) who may want to learn more about how they can actually become an angel investor and back brilliant Irish businesses – or how, if they are a women founder or cofounder of a business in Donegal they can find out about the supports available to them.

A new report – Breaking Barriers, Backing Women, Building Businesses – reveals growing interest in women-led investment across the island of Ireland, stemming from the creation of their new syndicate that enables people (men and women) to back women-led businesses here that are seeking to scale/internationalise.

Mary is a serial angel investor, essentially someone who invests in a small business in exchange for a minority stake.

Originally from Dungannon, she lives in Greencastle, and has a wealth of experience in business and investing. Indeed, she co-founded the successful Derry based online learning company Learning Pool following a solid government career and a spell as a Silicon Valley dotcommer.

She’s really passionate about helping early stage start-ups to get off the ground, and especially working with first-time and female entreprenesurs.

Her diary is always busy as she’s always travelling. Indeed, she took time out of her busy scheduled recently to talk to Chris from New York all about Awaken Angels.