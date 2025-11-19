Event to highlight planned investment in Letterkenny taking place today

A public information event is taking place in Letterkenny today to showcase the planned projects and investments in Letterkenny over the coming years.

Donegal County Council in association with the HSE, Donegal ATU and Donegal ETB are holding a Public Information Event on Wednesday 19th November 2025 to showcase the planned projects and investments in Letterkenny over the next few years. The event is being held in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny from 3pm to 7pm and members of the public are invited to come along to find out more about the exciting plans for Letterkenny.

The event will showcase the transportation and regeneration projects being undertaken by the Council, including the former Courthouse, Market Square and the Cathedral Quarter Park. The Northern Network Project (Windyhall Road) Part 8 Planning public consultation will open from the 21st November 2025 and the event will present the proposed drawings for the project, an update on Letterkenny Active Travel projects and announce the Phase 2 Preferred Corridor on the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

Donegal ATU has a significant pipeline of capital projects at various stages of development across its Letterkenny campuses. These include the new Library and General Education Building on the Port Road Campus, the new Apprenticeship Facility at Drumnahoagh, the Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub at the Knocknamona Campus and the planned Veterinary Facilities. These key projects have a special focus on sustainability and innovation and will help shape the future of our built environment. More information will be available at the Event on each of these projects.

The team from Donegal ETB will be available on the day to discuss the various education and training opportunities that are on offer to communities and industry in Letterkenny and across the county.

HSE West and North-West is currently working on a programme of capital works across Donegal which includes the new 110 bed Letterkenny Community Hospital which is due to open next year. The extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice has reached the detailed design stage and the Chronic Disease Management (CDM) Hub is also scheduled for an extension to provide additional support accommodation. HSE West and North-West are excited to progress these important healthcare infrastructure projects to support our communities and members of the HSE team will be available at the Event to provide more information.

Welcoming the Public Information Event, Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said “I am delighted to welcome this important Information Event highlighting the progress and ambition of capital project delivery here in Letterkenny. The projects will support our communities, strengthen our local economy and prepare us for the opportunities ahead”.

Echoing the sentiments of the Cathaoirleach, the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Ciaran Brogan said “I wish to thank everyone involved in the event for their dedication and collaboration, and I look forward to seeing how these investments will continue to shape the future of Letterkenny, as a strong, vibrant and competitive Regional Centre, for generations to come”.

Come and join us on Wednesday 19th November anytime between 3pm-7pm, in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny to find out more about all these exciting projects and investment in Letterkenny.